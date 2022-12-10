New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Dec 10, 2022 - by James Walsh

Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks
* Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)
* House Of Black vs. TBA
* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ivy Nile

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal