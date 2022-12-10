Melo vs. Soho announced for AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo has been added to the line-up for Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW is billing Soho vs. Melo as a Grudge Match. The bout was officially announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage. Soho suffered a broken nose at AEW All Out on September 4 as she and Ortiz came up short against Melo and Sammy Guevara, with their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles on the line. She returned this week on Dynamite, attacking Melo to set up the Winter Is Coming match.

Winter Is Coming will be Soho’s first match since the loss on the All Out pre-show. Melo last wrestled on the November 23 Dynamite, teaming with Anna Jay for a Triple Threat that also included Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, plus the winners, Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Melo’s last singles match was a Dark win over Blue at the November 18 tapings, while Soho’s last singles bout was a loss to Jay at the Fight for The Fallen Rampage tapings on July 27.

Soho and Conti have worked several tag team matches together in WWE NXT and AEW, but this will be their first-ever singles match.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX:

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match