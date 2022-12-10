Matt on Jeff Hardy: “He seems to be in a really good place”

During this week’s episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt did a Q&A episode where he provided an update on his brother Jeff Hardy.

“He’s basically doing the same thing he’s been doing, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we just have to get these legal issues behind him before we can move forward. So, that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff. We’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

“He seems to be in a really good place. It’s very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully, that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

Matt didn’t provide further information on when legal issues might be behind Jeff. There is still no timetable for his potential AEW return.