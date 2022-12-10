LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT DEADLINE EVENT

– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.

We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving earlier today, and we also see Apollo Crews arriving. McKenzie sends us to a break. We go backstage to Kiana James and her assistant, who has everything ready for tonight. The assistant leaves and Brooks Jensen walks up with roses, and lots of awkward energy. James snaps at him and asks him what he’s staring at, she has a match to get ready for. Jensen thanks her for the VIP Deadline tickets and says he knows she will kill it. He’s about to leave so she can get ready, but she asks if the roses are for her. He says they are, then he places them in her locker, and turns to leave but she stops him and says next time she sees him he needs to be wearing a shirt that actually fits. Jensen promises to burn his shirt in a bonfire, and get a new shirt. We get a video on Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre now. Salcedo and Rosenberg both predict Dawn to win, but fans online go with Fyre.

We get a video package and discussion on tonight’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Sam goes with Pretty Deadly to retain, while fans and Salcedo predict The New Day will win. Kincaid approaches JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s reading a book about the human body. JD says he’s studying how to hurt people, and he’s excited about having more than one person to inflict pain on tonight. We get a video for the NXT Title match. Sam goes with Apollo Crews to win gold, while Salcedo and fans online predict Bron Breakker will retain. The panel goes over the card one more time and that’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.