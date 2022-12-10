Grayson Waller wins Iron Survivor Challenge

Dec 10, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Grayson Waller won the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

Deadline was headlined by the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Waller get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place.

Waller entered the match at #4. The bout also included JD McDonagh at #1, Axiom at #2, Carmelo Hayes at #3, and Joe Gacy at #5. Waller won with 3 points, while Hayes, Axiom and Gacy each had 2 points, and McDonagh had 0 points.

