Former NXT UK star Trent Seven makes AEW debut on Rampage

Former NXT Tag Team champion Trent Seven made his AEW debut last night on Rampage, taking on the All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy.

The 41-year-old Brit was a big part of the NXT UK brand, having been with the promotion since the very beginning in 2017. He won the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team titles with Tyler Bate during his tenure there. Unfortunately for Seven, he was one of the many released in August when WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe and the closure of NXT UK. In NXT UK, he was part of British Strong Style and then Mustache Mountain.

It’s unclear if Seven signed an AEW deal or if this was just a one-time appearance with the company.