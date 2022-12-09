WWE & E! in talks for reality show

WWE is reportedly in talks for a new E! reality show.

There’s no word yet on when the show might begin filming or if it will happen at all, but it was noted that they are looking for legitimate wrestling couples.

If the project is finalized, the Wrestling Observer adds that there could be related talent signings, such as Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, who were two of the names mentioned as a possible couple for the show. Green is reportedly headed back to WWE, so Cardona would be re-hired mainly to work the new E! show.

WWE has several legitimate couples right now, including Emma and Madcap Moss, Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Scarlett and Karrion Kross, among others.