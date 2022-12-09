Veer dealing with minor injury

Veer Mahaan is reportedly dealing with an injury. Veer and Sanga vs. The Creed Brothers was previously announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event, but it was nixed this past Tuesday night. WWE did an angle where Julius Creed was not medically cleared to compete due to a rib injury, and then Indus Sher announced that the match was off because they only want The Creed Brothers at 100%.

In an update, a report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Veer is suffering from a “very minor” hand injury, but WWE officials are being careful with him and not letting him wrestle due to the upcoming live event in India.

WWE officials want Indus Sher healthy for the live event planned for Wednesday, January 18 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Veer and Sanga are set to be a “huge part” of the event, so WWE doesn’t want to have Veer wrestle now and risk not being able to make the show.

It was noted that Veer could wrestle with the minor injury that he has, but WWE officials are being extra cautious because of the importance of the India show. It was noted that most wrestlers perform with this kind of injury, which is as minor as a broken finger.