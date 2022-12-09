Scarlett to team with Karrion Kross this weekend

Scarlett is set to return to the ring at weekend WWE live events.

WWE has recently teased a SmackDown feud between two real-life couples – Scarlett and Karrion Kross, plus Emma and Madcap Moss. Now the couples are booked for mixed tag team action at weekend WWE live events.

Scarlett has not wrestled since her win over Clara Carreras at MLW’s Battle Riot IV taping on June 23. There were plans for Scarlett, Kross and Damian Priest to work a six-person dark main event against Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman and Liv Morgan after last week’s SmackDown, but the bout was changed to Legado del Fantasma vs. Riddle, Strowman, Morgan, and Moss. Scarlett worked a RAW match against Nia Jax on the December 26, 2016 RAW, as an enhancement talent before signing with the company, but since signing she has only wrestled once and that was a dark match loss to Shotzi at the June 25, 2021 SmackDown.

The following top matches are booked for this weekend:

RAW brand shows on December 10 in Saginaw, MI and December 11 in Kalamazoo, MI:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Appearances by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Kevin Owens, Dexter Lumis, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Omos, The O.C., The Judgment Day, and others

SmackDown brand shows on December 10 in Wheeling, WV and December 11 in Charleston, WV:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a Street Fight

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Braun Strowman, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos