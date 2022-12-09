News on the NXT Deadline pre-show

The NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30PM EST on Saturday, airing live on Peacock, WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook, Tik-Tik, & YouTube. The Deadline Kickoff will include the reveal of the entrant order for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches.

Here is the current Deadline lineup-

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

–NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (C) vs. The New Day

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Apollo Crews

–Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Zoey Stark

–Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Axiom vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller