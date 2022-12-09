News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SmackDown will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returning to his hometown for a birthday celebration. The former World Heavyweight Champion turns 54 today. The top match announced for tonight is Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is replacing Drew McIntyre, who is not medically cleared to compete.

Besides Superstars already announced for tonight, the WWE Events website has SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and Liv Morgan advertised. The arena also has Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The New Day advertised, plus Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos in the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch