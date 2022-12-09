Matt Riddle update

WWE has announced that Matt Riddle will miss the rest of the year.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Riddle and Kevin Owens take a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. After the match, Solo Sikoa destroyed Riddle and sent him out on a stretcher. The segment ended with Riddle leaving the arena in the back of an ambulance. It was later reported that Riddle was pulled from weekend WWE live events.

In an update, Michael Cole issued a storyline update on Riddle during tonight’s SmackDown and announced that he is expected to be on the shelf for 6 weeks. Cole noted that Riddle suffered significant trauma to his trachea, a loss of voice, and difficulty breathing.

It remains to be seen if WWE temporarily wrote Riddle out of the storylines for specific reason, or when he will be back to in-ring action.