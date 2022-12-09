LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos

The music hits and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus and Butch with Ridge Holland. Out next comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. We see how The Usos retained over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on RAW, and how Sikoa destroyed Riddle in paying tribute to Umaga after the match. Cole says Riddle suffered significant trauma to his trachea, a loss of his voice, and difficulty breathing. He is expected to be out for 6 weeks. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin now.

Sheamus starts off with Jimmy and here we go. Jimmy avoids a lock-up but then they lock up and go tot he corner. Sheamus over-powers Jimmy some and then backs off. Jimmy raises the finger but Sheamus takes him down with a headlock. Sheamus with a shoulder to drop Jimmy.

Jimmy goes to ringside to regroup with The Bloodline. Jimmy goes back in and rocks Sheamus, then headbutts him. Jimmy with a chop. They trade hip toss attempts, then Sheamus drops Jimmy with a clothesline. Sheamus with the rolling senton. Butch tags in and Sheamus lifts him off the top rope, then uses him to hit a rolling senton to keep Jimmy down. Butch with double knees to Jimmy. Jimmy takes Butch to the corner and in comes Jey with a big leaping right hand while Jimmy holds him there. Butch kicks out at 2.

Jey works Butch over but Butch blocks him and fights back out of the corner. Butch with a basement dropkick. The Usos end up making a tag and dropping Butch over the top rope, sending him to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch is fighting Jey off. Jey launches him face-first into the turnbuckles to avoid a tag. Jimmy comes back in for the double team backbreaker top rope combo. Butch kicks out at 2. Butch is sent back to the floor but he kicks Jimmy away as Jimmy approaches. Sami barks with Butch at his feet. They bring it back in and Butch drops Jimmy with an enziguri to get an opening.

Jey tags in and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Sheamus rushes back in to argue but the referee holds him back. Jey runs into a boot from Butch. Butch with a German suplex. Fans rally now as Butch leaps to make the tag. Sheamus and Jimmy go at it off the tag. Sheamus with a corner clothesline, then he drops Jey off the apron. Sheamus dodges a kick by Jimmy, then hits the tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Sheamus stands tall for a pop. Sheamus and Butch deliver 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to their opponents, but they keep going as fans count along. Butch went to 20 Beats on Jey.

Butch knocks Jey to the floor. Jimmy rolls Sheamaus up off the distraction. Jimmy sends Sheamus shoulder-first into the corner. Jimmy goes to the top but Sheamus cuts him off. Sheamus climbs up for a White Noise from the second rope. Jimmy kicks out at 2 and we go back to commercial with Sami ranting at the referee.

Back from the break an Jey has Butch up top, but Butch bends his fingers back to send him down to the mat as fans pop. Butch leaps but rolls through as Jey moves. Jey with a big Samoan Drop neckbreaker for a 2 count as Sheamus makes the save. Jimmy runs in but Sheamus sends him to the apron. Jimmy kicks Sheamus to his knees on the apron. Sheamus scoops him and nails White Noise on the edge off the apron. Jey with a suicide dive to Sheamus on the floor.

Butch goes to the middle rope and hits the Asahi moonsault to The Usos at ringside. Butch brings Jey back in and nails a big tornado DDT for a close 2 count as Sami shows frustration and Holland cheers him on. Butch stops Jey’s fingers and kicks him in the air. Jey sends Butch to the apron. Butch climbs up but Jey rocks him. Jimmy tags in and they double team Butch now. They go for the super 1D but Sheamus yanks Jey to the floor, then sends him into the barrier.

Butch brings Jimmy off the top with a big running sitdown powerbomb for 2. The Brutes can’t believe it. Sheamus and Butch hit a Razor’s Edge into a neckbreaker with Butch doing the neckbreaker, but they barely connect. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Fans rally now as Jimmy and Sheamus trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Jey tags in as Butch grabs Jimmy from the apron. Sheamus scoops Jey for White Noise but Sami runs in and readies for an attack. Holland takes him out. Sheamus barely hits a Brogue Kick on Jey for a close 2 count.

Solo and Holland start brawling at ringside. Solo launches Holland into the timekeeper’s area with a big Spinning Solo. Sheamaus readies for the Brogue Kick on Jey now as he struggles to get back up. Jey blocks the Brogue with a superkick. Butch tags in and tangles with Jey. Butch with an enziguri, but he misses Jey’s tag out. Jimmy ducks and they hit Butch with the 1D for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as the music hits. They regroup with Sikoa and Zayn at the bottom of the ramp now as Sheamus seethes. We go to replays.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is backstage walking with fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. Braun Strowman greets Angle and Angle introduces him to Steveson. Strowman recognizes Steveson from the WWE Performance Center, and tells him to not take too long down there because we could use him up here on SmackDown. Strowman has some friendly words about Steveson getting these hands. Steveson says when he gets out of the Performance Center, Strowman will be the first one he comes to see. Strowman hugs Angle and wishes them a good night as he walks off. Angle and Steveson keep walking.

– We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight. He hits the ring and poses in the corner. The Bray Wyatt graphics flash on the screen as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole confirms John Cena’s return for the final SmackDown of 2022. Knight is in the ring now. He takes the mic but fans boo. Knight says he doesn’t recall asking the fans, so let him talk to you. He calls fans puppets when they start with the “What?!” chants. He says it’s obvious he struck a nerve and fear in Wyatt. He brings up how he gets blind-sided each week, but Wyatt denies it was him, and says if he did do it, there would be nothing left of Knight. Knight is calling Wyatt’s bluff because here he is. Knight says he has proof it was Wyatt. He shows us footage from three weeks go, when he was first attacked.

All we see is the same footage as before, with officials pushing debris off Knight. He says that could be anyone, but let’s look at what happened right before. We see how Megan Morant interviewed him on his way out of the building that night. He stops the video and we see one of Wyatt’s masks in the background. Knight calls it one of Wyatt’s toys. He shows us footage from the other attack and pauses it, then shows us one of Wyatt’s other masks in the background. Knight says he already told Wyatt what he can do with his puppets, and he can do the same with his toys.

Uncle Howdy interrupts from the big screen now. The video flashes with happenings between Knight and Wyatt, Howdy’s face, and other images. Howdy asks Knight what he’s waiting for? Do it. Don’t you want to be respected, feared? He deserves to be punished. Do it. Let’s do it, man. He deserves it, do it now. He deserves to suffer. The door is closing. We go back to Knight in the ring now. He says if you need anymore evidence, you’d have to be a cross-eyed halfwit to not see it was Wyatt. Knight threatens to go back to the back and find Wyatt right now, yeah. He drops the mic and marches backstage.

– Cole sends us to video from earlier tonight, which was already posted to Twitter. The video shows Cathy Kelley interviewing Legado del Fantasma about facing The Viking Raiders now. Shotzi screams out from the parking lot, and we see Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey walking away. Shotzi had her hand slammed in a car door. She cries out as officials rush to check on her. Megan Morant is backstage with Baszler and Rousey now. She asks if they’ve taken things too far. Baszler asks what she’s implying, and says all we saw was Shotzi crying in pain on the ground. Rousey says Shotzi does this every week. Baszler says she could’ve fallen for all we know, or maybe she’s just unlucky like Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey says or maybe she’s just fragile. Rousey says tell the China shop the bulls are coming. They go to walk off but Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan walk up. Liv says she can’t deny they make a good team, they’ve hurt several Superstars and pretty much beaten everyone… except us. Nox assumes the China shop is open. Baszler says if you mess with the bull, you get the horns. They have a few more words as the heels walk away.

The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go back to the ring and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. They hit the ring and pose together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is announced for next week’s SmackDown. We go back to the ring and Wilde waits in the ring with Del Toro as Vega joins the announcers for commentary. Out next comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. They pose in the middle of the ring as we see recent happenings between the teams. Vega says Legado del Fantasma is not afraid of anyone.

The bell rings and Erik goes at it with Wilde. They trade counters and Erik levels Wilde with a punch. They run the ropes again and Erik levels Wilde. Ivar tags in and they club Wilde back to the mat.

Ivar with a thrust in the corner while Erik holds him there. Erik tags in and nails a big shoulder to Wilde while Ivar holds him there. Wilde with a hurricanrana to Erik to get an opening, but Erik comes right back and levels him with a clothesline. The music interrupts and out comes Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. She brings a steel chair to the stage, then takes her seat. Erik and Ivar challenge her to bring her crew to the ring. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis suddenly appear at ringside from behind, with chairs in hand, attacking Wilde and Del Toro for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Legado del Fantasma

– After the bell, Legado del Fantasma are announced the winners but Hit Row beats them down at ringside. Dolla and Adonis hit the ring and attack Erik and Ivar with chairs now. Valhalla jumps on Adonis’ back, clawing at his eyes. B-Fab pulls her off and kicks her in the face, sending her to the floor. B-Fab follows and launches Valhalla onto Vega at the announce table. Wilde goes back in and leaps off the top but Dolla catches him in mid-air, then launches him to the mat from his shoulders. Hit Row kneels down and taunts Wilde while he sells in the middle of the ring now. Hit Row’s music starts back up as they celebrate and taunt the others who are down at ringside trying to recover.

– LA Knight is walking backstage now, looking for Bray Wyatt. He enters a dressing room and finds a Wyatt t-shirt hanging up. The lights go out. Knight turns on his phone flashlight, and a Wyatt mask appears. Knight shouts out in fear as we go right to commercial.