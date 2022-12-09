Khan to address the future of ROH TV after tomorrow’s PPV

Tony Khan will be addressing the future of Ring of Honor this Saturday following the conclusion of Final Battle.

The AEW President and ROH owner said that moving forward, there will be a limitation on how much Ring of Honor stuff will happen on AEW television as he doesn’t want ROH to overshadow AEW on its own television show. Fans has been getting frustrated with many ROH-related storylines taking a lot of TV time on Dynamite but that is about to change.

Khan has hinted at a new content deal for ROH which would finally mean that ROH gets its own weekly television show but is keeping the news under wraps until Final Battle airs.

With AEW already taping Rampage after Dynamite, it’s unclear what the strategy would be to tape an ROH weekly show and how logistics would work for that. Taping Rampage and ROH together on a different day would be the best case scenario but that obviously means added expenses in production and booking twice as many arenas as well to accommodate both Wednesday and Friday nights.