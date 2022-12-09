John Cena to appear on upcoming Smackdown

A new report from Variety notes that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the final SmackDown on FOX episode of the year, which takes place on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE will reportedly make more announcements for the final SmackDown of 2023 in the coming weeks, including Cena’s appearance.

Cena appeared on WWE RAW back in June to celebrate his 20th Anniversary with WWE, but he has not wrestled since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark match win over The Bloodline at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came three weeks after he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.