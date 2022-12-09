Barry Windham’s niece provides an update
Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack last weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport.
Barry’s niece Mika Rotunda, the former NWA World Champion, revealed that he was hospitalized in the ICU.
On Friday morning, Mika took to Twitter and thanked everyone who had sent their well wishes. Mika shared that he is stabilized and out of ICU.
Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week.
I wanted to give an update!
I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.
Thanks again everyone!❤️
There absolutely is power in prayer.
— Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) December 9, 2022