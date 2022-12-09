Barry Windham’s niece provides an update

Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack last weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport.

Barry’s niece Mika Rotunda, the former NWA World Champion, revealed that he was hospitalized in the ICU.

On Friday morning, Mika took to Twitter and thanked everyone who had sent their well wishes. Mika shared that he is stabilized and out of ICU.