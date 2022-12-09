AEW to host special Tuesday Dynamite in Winnipeg in March 2023

AEW is returning to Canada next year for a special Tuesday night episode of Dynamite on March 14.

The show will be held from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which for many years was the home of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Both stars are in fact front and center on the marketing material for this particular Dynamite.

The Canada Life Centre is a huge arena which seats 16,000 fans and with AEW very popular up north and not many events happening there, it’s highly likely that this will sell out very, very quickly.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10AM CT from Ticketmaster.ca.

AEW made their Canada debut in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in October for a live episode of Dynamite and Rampage taping the next day.

please support us:

