12/9/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

They lock up and Moxley backs Takeshita into the ropes, but they have a clean break. Moxley goes behind for a waist-lock and takes Takeshita down, but Takeshita turns it around. Moxley counters right back and applies a front face-lock. Takeshita turns it into a side-headlock, but Moxley gets free and they exchange shoulder tackles and chops. They exchange elbow strikes now and Moxley runs the ropes, but Takeshita drops him with a leg lariat. Moxley extends his hand for a handshake, but then slaps Takeshita in the face. Takeshita slaps him back, but Moxley backs him into the corner with shots and then bites his face. Moxley delivers a few chops in the corner, but Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike. Moxley delivers an elbow of his own, but Takeshita sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana. Takeshita dives onto Moxley and sends him into the barricade as Don Callis is shown watching the match from the sky box. Takeshita and Moxley brawl into the crowd as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley drops Takeshita with a pile-driver in the ring. Moxley goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Moxley was busted open during the commercial break and goes for another pile-driver, but Takeshita counters with a back body drop. Moxley sends Takeshita over the ropes, but Takeshita holds on and drops Moxley with a lariat. Takeshita drops Moxley with the Takeshita-line, but Moxley goes to the apron. Takeshita follows and drops Moxley with a DDT. Takeshita drops Moxley with a slingshot DDT in the ring and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Takeshita goes for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Moxley counters with a side-headlock take down. Moxley goes for the Kimura, but Takeshita counters out with a knee strike. They exchange elbow strikes and Takeshita comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Takeshita counters with a back-slide for a two count. Takeshita delivers a knee strike and a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Takeshita puts Moxley up top and goes for a superplex, but Moxley blocks and throws Takeshita down.

Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Takeshita blocks it. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike and goes for a roll-up, but Moxley counters out and locks in a sleeper. Takeshita counters and delivers the Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Takeshita delivers a few more elbows and drops Moxley with a German suplex. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out again. Takeshita goes up top for a frog splash, but Moxley gets his knees up. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Takeshita fights back. Moxley delivers a jumping knee strike and then stomps on Takeshita’s head repeatedly. Moxley goes for an arm-bar, but Takeshita rolls through and stomps on Moxley’s head repeatedly. Moxley counters with an up kick and delivers forearm shots to Takeshita’s neck and the back of his head. Moxley applies a sleeper hold and transitions into a standing Bulldog Choke. Moxley drops down with the hold and Takeshita passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Adam Page comes to the ring. Page says the doctors won’t clear him because of his brain, so he has a good excuse for not thinking clearly tonight. Page drops Moxley with a right hand and takes him to the outside. They brawl around ringside and then Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta rush to ringside to separate them, and Page gets slammed head-first into the ring post as Castagnoli and Yuta pull Moxley away.

A new vignette for Powerhouse Hobbs airs.

A video package airs for the FTW Champion, Hook, who debuted one year ago on Rampage.

Stokely Hathaway cuts a promo and brings up a conspiracy that Hook’s win over Lee Moriarty a few weeks ago was tainted because Hook’s foot wasn’t under the ropes when the referee made Moriarty break a hold.

Match #2 – Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny (w/Penelope Ford)

Bunny ducks under Shida and Shida kicks at Ford on the outside. Shida and Bunny tie up and Shida drops Bunny into the ropes. They shove each other away and exchange forearm shots. Shida delivers a midsection shot and drops Bunny with a sliding elbow strike. Shida comes off the ropes, but Bunny moves and Shida tweaks her knee. Bunny delivers a shot, but Shida comes back with an enzuigiri. Bunny comes back with a back elbow and chokes Shida against the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida delivers an elbow strike but Bunny comes back with a thrust kick. Bunny goes for Down the Rabbit Hole, but Shida counters and slams Bunny down. Shida goes for the cover, but Ford throws Shida’s kendo stick in the ring. Shida grabs the kendo stick and goes after Ford and then sends her into the barricade. Shida drops Bunny with the Meteora on the floor and gets her back into the ring. Shida delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Bunny kicks out. Shida delivers the Katana and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still Regina Di WAVE Champion: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, the AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter, comes to the stage. She and Shida stare each other down, as Shida will be Hayter’s first challenger.

The video package airs for the feud between Athena and Mercedes Martinez. Martinez will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Athena at ROH Final Battle tomorrow afternoon.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James

Moriarty kicks James off the apron and applies a headlock to Bloodstone. Moriarty drops Bloodstone with a kick to the face and applies a submission. James comes back in, but Moriarty applies a submission to him as well. Bloodstone kicks Moriarty away, and Bill tags in. James tags in, and Bill splashes him in the corner. Moriarty puts Bloodstone on the ropes and Bill kicks him to the floor. Moriarty dives onto Bloodstone and Bill chokeslams James and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

Lexy Nair interviewed FTR on Wednesday night. They say they are not going to make excuses about losing to The Acclaimed and they are going to finish their business with The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz cut a promo and call out The House of Black.

Shane Taylor Promotions cut a promo on Swerve in Our Glory ahead of their tag team match tomorrow at ROH Final Battle.

Match #4 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) (w/Chuck Taylor, Danhausen, and Trent Beretta) vs. Trent Seven (w/Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford)

Seven stops Cassidy from putting his hands in his pockets and makes him twirl his mustache instead. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets anyway, and then Seven delivers a few chops. Cassidy drops the last chop, but Seven takes him down. Cassidy rolls to the outside and stares at Sabian, and then Best Friends and Danhausen back him up. Seven delivers a chop to Cassidy and goes for one against the ring post, but Cassidy ducks and Seven hits the post. Sabian gets dropped at ringside and Ford runs backstage. Cassidy gets Seven back into the ring and delivers his shin kicks. Seven fakes a backhand and drops Cassidy with a DDT. Ford comes back to ringside with The Bunny, The Butcher, and The Blade. Best Friends brawl with Butcher and Blade on the ramp as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Seven delivers shots to Cassidy and takes him to the corner. Cassidy gets put on the apron, but Seven drops him to the floor with a backhand shot. Seven goes for a dive, but Cassidy pulls Sabian into the path. Cassidy dives onto Seven and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Seven ducks and drops him with a suplex. Cassidy comes back with Stundog MIllionaire and goes for a DDT, but Seven holds on and slams Cassidy down. Seven goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Seven drops Cassidy with a short-arm lariat and goes for another cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Cassidy comes back and goes for Beach Break, but Seven counters with a roll-up for two. Cassidy comes back with a DDT and goes for a diving DDT from the ropes, but Seven counters it. Seven drops Cassidy with a twisting pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Seven goes for a Burning Hammer, but Cassidy counters with a roll-up for two. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and the Beach Break and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Sabian attacks Cassidy as Ford keeps the referee in the corner. Sabian gets in Seven’s face, but then Seven joins in on the beat down. Dustin Rhodes comes out for the save and power slams Sabian on the ramp. Rhodes delivers shots to Seven in the ring and follows with an uppercut. Rhodes drops Seven with a power slam and helps Cassidy to his feet. Cassidy and Rhodes stand tall in the ring and shake hands as the show comes to a close.