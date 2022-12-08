William Regal notes

As we’ve noted, William Regal is headed back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal requested that the option year on his contract not be picked up. Khan revealed earlier this week that Regal is still under contract to AEW through this month, but he is headed back to WWE. You can click here for what Khan had to say about the whole situation during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday.

In an update, multiple sources are revealing new details on Regal’s AEW departure and WWE future. We noted before how Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo, where he explained the heel turn on Jon Moxley and declared himself to be Blackpool Combat Club forever, which you can see here. PWInsider now reports that the promo was filmed ahead of time because Regal already had a trip to the UK planned, and he would not be back in time to film another live appearance.

It was also reported how WWE sources are indicating that Regal will be back with WWE to start his new position during the first week of 2023.

Khan mentioned earlier this week how Regal will be able to return to WWE as a coach/producer after this year is over, and due to the conditional release from AEW,Regal will not be able to appear as an on-screen character in WWE through 2023. Regal will be able to return to WWE TV in 2024.

A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that Regal has no desire to be an on-screen character. Regal has been the leader of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, but word is that this is not the role he wants to play. Regal wants to work backstage, helping to sign and shape the future of the industry, and this is the exact role he will play in WWE. While Regal prefers to be off-camera, the behind-the-scenes role with WWE will also allow him to work directly with his son, Charlie Dempsey of WWE NXT.

Khan reportedly worked out the details of Regal’s conditional release from AEW with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, according to sources. During the media call on Wednesday, Khan addressed the Regal tweet that Regal made on the night of Survivor Series War Games last month, which you can see below. Khan said he was “really surprised” by the tweet because Regal is still a big part of the show, and “given how accommodating we were being to the whole thing, I was not necessarily expecting to see that. I didn’t necessarily think it was in the spirit of how accommodating we were being about the whole thing, but whatever,” Khan said.

Regal leaving AEW is seen as a major loss for the company. He went above and beyond his role for AEW, which Khan saw and appreciated. Regal and Bryan Danielson spent time working on show days with any talents who wanted to get better in the ring, and while that number fluctuated, it was not for the lack of effort from Regal and Danielson. However, Regal no longer wanted to be an on-screen talent, and wanted to be in WWE with his son, so it was time to go.

Barrasso pointed to one “complicating factor” – the fact that Regal now has connections to even more of the AEW roster, so it will be interesting to see if there are any more defections from AEW to WWE once he resumes a position of power in WWE.

It was also said that Regal will absolutely not disparage Khan or AEW, and that if he has any issues about his time in AEW, those will never be aired publicly.