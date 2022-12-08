There’s genuine bad blood between the Furys and Pauls, so could they fight?

There’s genuine bad blood between the Furys and Pauls, so could they fight?

It has got to the point where it seems like we can’t go more than a few days without Tyson Fury teasing wrestling fans about a possible return to the WWE. In times gone by, Fury has, of course, hinted about a possible rematch with Braun Strowman whilst more recently, the Englishman has been eyeing up a potentially sensational showdown with Drew McIntyre in a fight dubbed the Battle of Britain owing to McIntyre’s Scottish heritage.

Of late, however, Fury has cooled talk on fighting those opponents and instead, poured fuel on the fire with regards to wanting a tag team match between himself and his father who would take on Logan and Jake Paul.

At this stage, it would be easy to dismiss the prospect of these four going toe to toe in the ring but the reality is that this is the best chance of Fury rejoining the WWE owing to the very real bad blood that exists between these two families. In short, the time for talking is nearing the end with a potential match-up looking like the most likely outcome after years of words being exchanged.

Where does this bad blood originate from?

If you haven’t been following the ongoing feud between the Pauls and the Furys and are wondering why they would put it all on the line in a WWE ring, then, to begin with, be under no illusions that these two families do not like each other.

John Fury calls out Jake Paul after Tommy Fury’s fight on the #MayweatherDeji undercard pic.twitter.com/JUAudZPux7 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 13, 2022

In fact, it was as recently as mid-November when Tyson’s father John, ripped off his shirt and invited Jake into the ring to fight him following the conclusion of a bout his son had been involved with in Dubai. Naturally, Jake didn’t do anything to ease tensions and instead goaded the older Fury to the point where he had to be restrained.

In short, what you need to know is that there is nothing made up about this rivalry with all parties harboring a genuine dislike for one another. Crucially, the same authentic animosity exists between Tyson and Logan after the latter called out the WBC champion in September 2021.

As far as Tyson is concerned, this was seen as unacceptably disrespectful given that the Englishman is one of the all-time greats in the heavyweight division. You only need to look at the latest online betting odds for future boxing fights to see that Fury is, as of the 2nd of December, at a price of just 2/7 to beat the formidable Anthony Joshua should they go head to head in 2023. These low odds on a Fury win do go to show that this is one of the most feared and respected men in the world of combats sports, which is why he took exception to be called out by a man who is, for all intents and purposes, a YouTuber.

Still, despite the obvious gulf in class between the two, Fury, as touched on, astonishingly said in a recent interview that he would relish the chance of him and his father taking on the Drink Prime poster boy Logan and his brother Jake in a WWE showdown that would undoubtedly bring the world to a standstill.

When and where?

The next question is naturally when and where this fight would take place. The first thing to mention on this note would be that Logan suffered a recent injury after tearing ligaments in his knee during his defeat against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Typically, this type of injury can keep wrestlers out of the ring for six weeks which essentially means that any match between the two families would have to wait until 2023.

Logan keeps the discussion alive while recovering from injury

However, Logan didn’t do anything to downplay the possibility of this enthralling match in the future because of injury after saying that he and his brother would make an ‘insane’ tag team. What this tells us is that the Pauls aren’t going to let the prospect of this match fade away and will keep angling for a titanic showdown with the Furys.

Needless to say, this ongoing back-and-forth between the Furys and Pauls is one that all wrestling fans should keep their eyes on. Should all the chips fall into place then the world of combat sports can look forward to a tag team match that will go down in WWE history.