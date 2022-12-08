Shawn Michaels on Ava Raine

Ava Raine debuted on NXT TV with The Schism in late October, linking up with Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Since then she’s impressed many with her mic work, but she still has not made her in-ring debut. Shawn Michaels discussed Raine’s development today during a media call for NXT Deadline.

“First of all from her character standpoint, she has been a huge kick in the shorts. I think she’s doing fantastic,” Michaels said. “We were just talking about it the other day, her facials – she looks fantastic. She’s really getting comfortable and that’s the most important thing. She’s really beginning to, as we say, get into this character and enjoy the process. From an in-ring standpoint, I guess I would say I would have to ask one of the coaches on that. I think with everybody, she is developing and working at an absolutely great pace. From the reports I read, it’s fantastic and successful.”

Michaels continued and commented on Raine’s role in The Schism, noting that the company is very excited for her.

“For us, it’s just very exciting to have her plugged into The Schism and for her to be just enjoying that role, getting comfortable with it, looking natural, not looking difficult for her to do,” he said. “She doesn’t seem to be struggling. I think she’s really gaining confidence as well, and that’s so important to this. We are very excited, obviously for her and her development here. I guess that biggest thing for us is that she’s having some fun. This is a very young group that we have here, and I’d really love for them to enjoy and have fun while they’re doing it because I think that makes this job a lot easier to do.”