Saraya to have second match next month, teaming up with mystery partner

Saraya will be having her second match in AEW next month as the show returns to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The match was set up during a backstage segment where everyone’s favorite dentist, Britt Baker, interrupted Tony Schiavone’s interview with Saraya. Baker asked Saraya to find a partner to take on her and AEW Women’s champion Jamie Hayter in a tag team match.

Not backing down, the former WWE Divas champion accepted the invitation and then went on Twitter to ask who should she pick as her tag team partner.

And now, let the rumors begin…