Ricky Starks wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night and now has the chance to take the AEW World title and the Dynamite Diamond ring from MJF.

12 stars participated in the match, including Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, Kip Sabian, Dalton Castle, Brian Cage, The Butcher, Shawn Dean, and obviously Starks himself.

The final two ended up being Starks and Ethan Page, a rematch from their AEW World Title Eliminator tournament final which Starks also won.

The winner-takes-all match between Starks and MJF will take place on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite next week at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.