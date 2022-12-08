Matt Riddle not working weekend events

Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events.

Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. He was then destroyed by Solo Sikoa after the match, which led to a stretcher job before Riddle left the arena in an ambulance. It’s possible that this was to write Riddle off TV for one reason or another, or he may be off the road to sell storyline injuries from the attack.

WWE has not commented on Riddle’s status as of this writing, and Riddle has not made any public comments since the RAW match.