Impact Report, 12/8/22

Deaner starts the show with a vignette coming off the hands of his apparent murder of Eric Young. He lays out the formation of his new faction, The Design. Sami Callihan appears to be their first target.

Match 1. NJPW Strong Open Weight Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin VS Impact World Tag Team Champions, Heath and Rhino

Rhino told The Guns last week he was going to rip them apart in the ring, and he looks angry right from the start. Sabin is very cautious and appears a bit rattled. Rhino rings the arm and Sabin reverses, only to be clubbed. Sabin crossbodies Rhino, but Rhino just throws him to the floor and tags Heath. Shelley tags in and The Guns work his arm. Heath finally reverses it. This went on a few minutes. Heath then shoulders Shelley off the ropes and works him over in the corner. Heath misses a splash and eats an atomic drop. Sabin dragon whips Heath’s leg threw the ropes to the apron. They continue double teaming Heath in their corner. Shelley dragon screws Heath again and Sabin tags in. They make quick tags for a few minutes. Shelley eventually locks on the figure four. Heath gets to the ropes to break the hold. Shelley uses the entire 5 count to further punishment. Heath hits a powerslam and both men make the tag. Rhino is all over Sabin, highlighted with a spinebuster for a two count. Shelley hits Rhino from behind and Sabin gains momentum for a minute, until Rhino hits a back breaker into a shoulder drive. Heath tags in and Sabin takes control. Just then The Major Players, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers hit the ring and hit the wake up call on Heath and Sabin.

Match ends in no contest.

Everyone glares at the Major Players as they bail the ring and gloat, while going up the ramp.

We get a Bully Ray/Josh Alexander vignette next.

Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander has a conversation with Scott D’Amore backstage about doing something special tonight. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger want to have a 2 and half hour meeting with him to discuss some ideas. Scott tells them to win 50 matches and he will talk. He walks away and Swinger celebrates saying, “So we have a chance.”

We get a faceoff backstage between Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace.

Match 2. Taya Valkyrie (with Jessika and Rosemary) VS Savanah Evans (with Tasha Steelz)

Taya is in charge from the outset and Savanah only gets an advantage when she bails the ring and sweeps Taya’s leg. She then powerbombs her to the floor and we go to break.

Evans is in control as we return. He shoulders Taya into the corner repeatedly and the butterfly suplexes her. Taya rallies briefly, but Evans shuts it down with a clothesline. Evans misses a pump kick and Taya scores with some kicks and a clothesline of her own. After a blue thunder bomb, Taya gets a two count. Taya locks on an Indian Death lock. Taya reverses it into a modified STF. Evans gets free with a hair pull. Taya rolls her up for a two count. Evans lands a full nelson slam and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Savanah Evans

We get a cool highlight package of Chris Bey and Ace Austin in the NJPW Super Juniors Tag Tournament.

Moose is shown briefly beating up Bhupinder Gujjar backstage. He says he wants Joe Hendry.

Delirious calls out Eddie Edwards in a very strange vignette. They will go at it tonight.

Match 3. Kon (with The Design, Deaner and Alan Angels) VS Sami Callihan

Deaner is looking very different as the new leader of this version of the former Violent By Design. He dresses all in white and has a very sinister look about him. Sami thumbs Kon to start the match, but Kon headbutts him and levels him with a clothesline. Kon continues to dominate Sami in the corner. Kon hits half a sidewalk slam on Sami. It was somewhat botched. Sami finally hits a sit down jaw breaker. Sami then lands a slam. Kon is in trouble and Sami works him over with chops in the corner. Sami hits a running forearm, but only gets a one count. The match spills to the floor. Kon chokeslams Sami on the apron. Deaner stalks Sami with Angels. Sami grabs a chair. Angels steals it and Sami gets caught on the apron. Kon pins Sami after a slam off the top rope.

Winner by pinfall, Kon

Gia Miller interviews X Division Champion, Trey Miguel backstage. It quickly gets out of hand and Trey threatens to spray paint her. Krazzy Steve enters and this sets up Trey’s next challenger.

Josh Alexander enters the arena with his championship and grabs the mic. Josh announces he wants to have an ‘Open Challenge Match.” He says the only person he wants to answer the challenge is Bully Ray. He tells Bully he has nothing to lose. He still will have his fall back match in January at Hard to Kill. Bully is on the screen. He says he is busy looking at pictures of Josh and his wife after he abused them both. He shows a series of pictures manhandling Josh’s wife. Bully says he will meet at Hard to Kill and not before.

Enter Mike Bailey to the arena to accept the challenge.

Match 4. Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander VS Speedball, Mike Bailey

The two have a nice back and forth for a few minutes with neither really gaining an advantage. Josh eventually knees Mike off the ropes and that slows the match down. Josh goes to work on the ground and pound. Bailey gets to his feet and levels Josh with the machine gun kicks. Bailey sails himself on the floor to Josh as we go to break.

Bailey is punted by Josh as we return. Josh apparently was taking a lot of punishment during the break. Josh drives the knee to the sitting, Bailey next. Josh surfboards the arms. After releasing the hold, Josh lays in chops in each corner. He then back breakers Bailey. Mike bridges himself out of the pin. Bailey connects with a single leg drop kick off a rope whip. He then begins using his educated feet in a variety of kicks. He gets a two count off a twisting flip onto Josh. Josh ducks a kick and starts with the consecutive Germans. He gets a two count after 4. Bailey avoids a C4 and locks on an shoulder lock. The two start going at it strong style briefly, but Bailey locks on an octopus. Josh can’t break free even after ramming Bailey into the turnbuckle. Bailey finally spins the hold into a reverse ranna.