Asuka makes cryptic tweets

WWE’s Asuka is trending on social media after posting several cryptic tweets this week.

Asuka took to Twitter this week and posted several photos from earlier in her career, when she was known as Kana in Japan. The “Murder Clown” gimmick saw Asuka spit pink mist on opponents, while wearing face paint similar to The Joker.

Asuka’s tweets began on Tuesday night when she re-posted a WWE tweet from RAW, which asked fans who they were going with in the Triple Threat – Asuka, Bayley or Rhea Ripley. Asuka wrote, “I think everyone should choose someone other than me.”

She then wrote, “I don’t want respect. I have never wanted to be respected. I don’t care about that. I’m going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed.”

Asuka then re-tweeted the same WWE tweet from before, asking fans who they were going with in the Triple Threat, but this time her caption said, “Two of them, except me! You don’t need me for this choice. I’m going to listen to MEGADETH and go to bed.”

That same night Asuka began posting photos that shows her sporting a new look. One photo had “PEACEMAKER” written on the wall behind her. Asuka continued tweeting related photos and wrote with one, “the world is full of shit.”

Another photo posted on Wednesday was captioned with, “Goodbye cruel world.”

Finally, Asuka posted a video that shows her applying the clown makeup. She captioned the post with words from an aria performed by Queen of The Night in the second act of Mozart’s The Magic Flute opera. The caption reads, “Disowned may you be forever, Abandoned may you be forever, Destroyed be forever, All the bonds of nature.”

It remains to be seen if Asuka is headed for a gimmick change on RAW, and if the WWE Universe will get to see this darker side of The Empress of Tomorrow.

You can see the related tweets below:

