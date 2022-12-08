AEW has nothing creative for Miro

Miro has not wrestled in AEW since the 2022 All Out PPV on September 4th. In regards to his absence from AEW television, Fightful Select noted the following…

“After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we’re told that creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.”

It was added that Miro is reportedly eager to get back in the ring and there were apparently plans to have creative conversations that haven’t happened yet. In October, Miro’s wife CJ Perry (Lana) said the following about how he has been booked…

“Tony Khan, he has his favorites, and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter [Triple H]’s going to push his people.”