Tony Khan on Regal’s departure, AEW/ROH touring, Maria Kanellis, and more

Notes from Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor Final Battle media conference call:

– Khan’s mother suffered a stroke between All Out and the Grand Slam event. Khan said she was improving following treatment at the Mayo Clinic and then suffered a second stroke around the time of his 40th birthday.

– Khan then learned around the same time and prior to Toronto that William Regal approached his VP Megha Parekh with a request to not renew his contract as he wanted to return to where his son was employed and to coach alongside some of his old friends in his golden years. Given everything, Khan said it made a lot of sense to try to figure out how to accommodate Regal’s request to not exercise the option year.

– Khan wishes Regal the best and that they even had conversations this week. He said both enjoyed their time together, but he’s not gone yet.

Khan’s mom is also doing better and he said that situation helped him understand why Regal would want to be with family.

– Khan says he thinks it makes sense for ROH (and AEW) to tour internationally in the future. Khan said there is some crossover between the AEW and ROH teams but there are some differences in production, announcers, etc.

– Khan hints at the NJPW relationship being something he could also talk about on Saturday.

– Asking about using her in a backstage capacity for ROH, Khan says he has talked to Maria Kanellis about her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion and says she has an eye for talent.

– Khan says he can’t get into Shane Taylor’s contractual status, but is happy to have him here. He is looking forward to Saturday’s Final Battle match given all the dynamics and in a new ROH. Keith Lee brought up the idea for Taylor and this story.

