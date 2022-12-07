Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 12/7

AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches tonight in Austin, TX for next Monday-

-The Kingdom defeated Ativalu & ???

-Athena defeated Madi Wrenkowski

-Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

-Juice Robinson defeated Hagane Shinno

-Emi Sakura defeated Dani B

-Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated Warren Johnson & Zach Mason

-Best Friends defeated Zack Clayton & ???

-Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen

-Tony Nese, Josh Woods & Ari Daivari defeated Luther, Serpentico & Brandon Cutler