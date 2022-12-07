Solo Sikoa pays tribute to Umaga

Solo Sikoa paid tribute to his late uncle Umaga on WWE RAW and on Twitter this week.

Monday’s RAW saw Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retain over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, with Sikoa and Sami Zayn at ringside. The heels attacked after the match, and Sikoa ended up destroying Riddle.

Sikoa’s attack on Riddle included the use of Umaga’s Samoan Spike, followed by two of the running Umaga splashes in the corner. After the attack, Sikoa stood tall over Riddle and looked up to the sky while fans booed.

Sikoa tweeted a photo from the post-match segment and declared that The Samoan Bulldozer will always be remembered.

“They’ll always remember you. [thumbs up emoji for the Spike] #Enforcer,” he wrote.

As seen in the tweet below, Sikoa also paid tribute to Umaga on Sunday, which marked 13 years since Umaga’s passing on December 4, 2009.

Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G8Ci80Fn5L — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 6, 2022