Peacock grows paying subscribers to 18 million

In what is certainly good news for WWE and their relationship with Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service has now reached a total of 18 million subscribers, an addition of 3 million paid users since October.

The 18 million figure represents paying subscribers who also get access to the WWE Network catalog. WWE has been touting lately that each premium live event has been watched by more people than ever before.

Prior to the WWE Network rights being sold to Peacock, WWE had just over 1 million subscribers in the United States, with around half a million more internationally. WWE sold the rights to NBCUniversal for around $1 billion over a five-year period, making more money annually than they’ve ever done before when they ran their own service.

The deal allowed WWE to get more eyeballs on their product while consumers enjoyed a 50% off the WWE Network price as Peacock Premium is just $4.99 whereas the WWE Network was $9.99.

