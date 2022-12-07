NXT viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 534,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 17.08% from last week’s 644,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #36 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #35 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #81 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #61 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience since the In Your House go-home show on May 31. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year so far for a USA Network episode, tied with the May 31 show, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with eleven other episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, and two College Basketball games on ESPN2. This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.08% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 9.49% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 18.18% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode was the post-WarGames show.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Cavaliers on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating, also drawing 1.371 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.540 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.479 million viewers. The Voice also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.61 rating.

Last night’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT was a live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Deadline, Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match with Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase in the opener, Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match with Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, Tony D’Angelo’s return to the ring, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly presenting “A Real Christmas Story”, and The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 716,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Halloween Havoc episode)

November 1 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 664,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

November 22 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 29 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 6 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode