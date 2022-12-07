News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with the go-home build for next week’s Winter Is Coming episode, and any final build for Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by two big title matches tonight. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend their titles against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, while ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin. Tonight’s show will also feature the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. The only participants announced for the match as of this writing are Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale with Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, and others TBA