More names confirmed for WWE try outs this week

Wrestlers Kylie Rae and KC Navarro attended WWE’s Performance Center for WWE tryouts this weeks. Two more names have been confirmed for WWE try outs.

PWInsider confirmed that both Vincent and Dutch are presently in Orlando as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. #TheRighteous pic.twitter.com/P7sB9qvExq — (@WrestlingCovers) December 7, 2022

Vincent, Dutch spotted in the NXT crowd last night…