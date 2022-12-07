More names confirmed for WWE try outs this week

Dec 7, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Wrestlers Kylie Rae and KC Navarro attended WWE’s Performance Center for WWE tryouts this weeks. Two more names have been confirmed for WWE try outs.

Vincent, Dutch spotted in the NXT crowd last night…

