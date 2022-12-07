JR on Laurinaitis: “he deserves the G*ddamn misery that he’s living”

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis…

“I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it. I don’t think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things. So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.”

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)