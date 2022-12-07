Conrad Thompson Denies Rumors that Ric Flair is Returning to WWE

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson addressed internet speculation that Flair might return to the ring as a surprise entrant in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble…

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but that’s clickbait. Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he’s said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing. Even when he talked about the Rumble, he’s like ‘Somebody reported that I’m going to be at the Rumble. I’m not. I’m going to be at the 30th Anniversary ‘Raw.’ I am going to be in San Antonio, but I’m doing a signing for Fitterman. But I’ll bring my gear, I’ll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I’ll be number 30.’ It’s a joke. It’s not serious. He’s not really going to be in the Rumble, but I know that gets people talking and it gets people buzzing. But the reality is, Ric’s not going to wrestle again.”