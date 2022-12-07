Colt Cabana Gives Details on AEW Contract

Colt Cabana recently gave some new insight into the nature of his AEW contract and how his match against Chris Jericho on Dynamite came about. While speaking with the Work of Wrestling podcast, Cabana noted that despite being largely moved to ROH his contract is still with AEW. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his AEW contract:

“I have a contract with AEW, I get paid regardless, my contract is with AEW. I’ve been told that I’m going to be used for Ring of Honor. That’s kind of it. There hasn’t been a lot of contact, but I do know that I collect a check and it comes from All Elite Wrestling.”

On how his AEW return match came about:

“I never talked to Tony until I was in Gorilla (position), so it wasn’t a call from Tony Khan. The travel called me up and said, ‘You’re needed for Baltimore, Maryland.’ I assumed it was to wrestle Chris Jericho. I think the travel told me, ‘Chris Jericho is requesting your presence in Baltimore.’ So, I wrestled Chris. I’m under contract, they tell me to show up, I showed up. They tell me who I’m wrestling, I wrestle. If they want me to wrestle again, I’ll wrestle again. if they want me to agent again, I’ll agent again, whatever.”