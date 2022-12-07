12/7/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

Match #1 – Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana), Dalton Castle (w/The Boys), Dustin Rhodes, Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey), Jack Perry, Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford), Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey), Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Shawn Dean, The Butcher (w/The Blade)

Sabian pulls Cassidy to the floor and beats him down as everyone else squares off in the ring. Page goes after Castle and beats him down, and then tells Hardy to do the same. Sabian takes Cassidy in the ring, but Blade gets involved and helps eliminate Cassidy. Blade slams Cassidy into the barricade and then Sabian gets eliminated right after. Butcher goes after Rhodes in the corner and puts him on the apron. Butcher clotheslines Rhodes in the back and eliminates him. Castle kicks Cage in the face, but Cage sends him to the apron. Cage knocks him down, but The Boys catch him. They carry him around the ring and put him back on the apron. He delivers a shot to Cage, but Cage comes back and throws him onto The Boys for the elimination. Perry sends Cage to the apron with a dropkick, and then delivers a superkick. Perry delivers a Meterora on the apron and eliminates Cage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks eliminates Butcher and Perry eliminated Moriarty. Morrissey comes over and eliminates Perry and then chokeslams him on the apron. Hardy and Page go after Starks and try to eliminate him, but Dean makes the save. Dean delivers shots to Page in the corner, and then drops Hardy with a few shots as well. Dean drops Page with a DDT and tries for the elimination, but Page comes back and takes him down in the ring. Page tells Hardy to eliminate Dean, but Hardy refuses and tells Page to do it. Page eliminates Dean and argues with Hardy. Hardy goes after Starks and Page joins him. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Starks eliminates him. Starks and Page exchange shots, and then Starks delivers a spinning DDT. Starks goes for the Spear, but Page sends him into the corner and delivers a roundhouse kick. Page tries to eliminate Starks, but Starks holds onto the ropes and sends Page to the floor.

Winner: Ricky Starks

-After the match, the AEW World Champion and Dynamite Diamond Ring holder, MJF, makes his way to the ring. MJF says he will be with Starks in a minute and then says the reason Bryan Danielson isn’t here tonight is because he is scared of him. MJF says he doesn’t blame Danielson for being scared of him after what he did to William Regal. MJF says after next week, he will be a four-time Dynamite Diamond Ring holder and still the AEW World Champion and says Starks is the absolute drizzling shits compared to him. MJF says Starks as stolen everything from The Rock and calls him Dollar Store Dwayne and The Pebble. MJF says when he is done with Starks next week, he is going to skip him all the way back to NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube where he belongs. MJF says Starks may be absolute, but he is a generational talent and his reign of terror has just begun. Starks grabs a microphone and calls MJF “Maxi-Pad” and a fifth-rate Roddy Piper. Starks insults MJF’s entire appearance and look and says MJF lets everyone down when they get behind him, while he delivers every night for the people. Starks says MJF avoids responsibility and pressure and dodges meet-and-greets while Starks does it all. Starks says he never needed a name to get where he is, and he is taking the title from MJF next week. Starks says he is going to take the responsibility off of MJF;s plate next week, and then MJF delivers a low-blow. MJF sets up for a shot with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Starks dodges it and drops MJF with a Spear. Starks picks up the AEW World title belt as MJF rolls out of the ring. Starks tosses the belt down, and MJF grabs it and backs up the ramp as they stare each other down.

The video package plays for the upcoming match between Darby Allin and Samoa Joe.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says last week didn’t get out of hand and he is starting to like Hangman Page. He says Page fell off his horse, got back up, and did his talking with his hands. Moxley says the Blackpool Combat Club is bringing back 100% in your face ass kickings to AEW and they will put the Jericho Appreciation Society in their rearview mirror for good this weekend. Moxley says if Page wants another piece, he knows where to find him.

Match #2 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

Allin delivers a few quick shots and drops Joe to the outside with a dropkick. Allin goes for a dive through the ropes, but Joe steps out of the way and Allin crashes into the barricade. Joe slams Allin into the barricade and the apron a few times and drops him with a back suplex on the floor. Joe exposes the concrete on the outside and slams him down on it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe slams Allin into the ring post and sends him crashing to the floor. Allin gets back into the ring at the eight count, but Joe kicks him in the face a few times. Allin slaps Joe across the face, but Joe delivers a Manhattan Drop and kick to the face. Joe connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin goes to the floor and Joe goes through the ropes. Allin dodges him and dives, but Joe catches him. Allin counters and sends Joe into the steps and then hits the Coffin Drop on the floor. Allin gets Joe back into the ring and goes for the Coffin Splash, but Joe counters. Allin comes back with a Stunner and delivers Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Joe slams Allin with an STO in the corner and then puts him up top. Joe sets up for the Muscle Buster, but Allin fights him off and bites his face. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Joe catches him and locks in the Coquina Clutch and Allin passes out.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Allin gets to his feet and he shoves Joe in the chest. Joe drops Allin with a headbutt and grabs Allin’s skateboard. Joe delivers a Muscle Buster to Allin on the wheels of the board. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch again, and then referees hit the ring to try and get Joe off of Allin. Wardlow rushes the ring, and Joe grabs his title belts and backs up the ramp.

Tony Schiavone interviews Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy. Cassidy says he doesn’t know what Sabian is doing, because if he wants a shot at the All-Atlantic Championship all he has to do is ask. Sabian says it is convenient that Cassidy says this after he was attacked by Dustin Rhodes earlier. Cassidy says if Sabian isn’t going to fight him for the title on Rampage, then he can find someone who is, and Sabian walks away.

The video package airs for the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Castagnoli this Saturday at ROH Final Battle. If Jericho wins, Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Jon Moxley) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager) (w/Sammy Guevara)

Yuta and Hager start the match. Castagnoli punts Hager’s hat into the crowd, and Yuta delivers a chop to Hager. Hager comes back with a shoulder tackle and tags in Garcia. Garcia stomps Yuta in the corner, but Yuta comes back with a few shots. Yuta and Garcia exchange chops, and then Yuta delivers a scoop slam and connects on a senton. Yuta goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Castagnoli tags in and he and Yuta both slam Garcia down. Hager tags in and Castagnoli applies a side-headlock. Hager comes back with a few elbow shots, but Castagnoli drops him with a hip toss. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Yuta tags in and delivers a double sledge to Hager and then kicks him in the face. Yuta delivers a shotgun dropkick. Yuta drops Garcia as well, and then dives onto Hager and Garcia on the floor. Yuta gets Hager back into the ring, but Guevara gets involved. Hager drops Yuta down and delivers the Hager Bomb. Hager goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Garcia tags in and delivers shots to Yuta in the corner. Garcia delivers a chop and rakes at Yuta’s face. Garcia knocks Castagnoli to the floor, but Yuta puts him up top. Yuta superplexes Garcia down to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta drops Garcia with a suplex. Hager and Castagnoli tag in and Castagnoli delivers a series of uppercuts. Castagnoli puts Hager up top and takes him down with a hurricanrana. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Castagnoli goes for the swing, but Garcia breaks it up. Yuta takes Garcia down and Hager goes for the ankle lock on Castagnoli. Castagnoli kicks him away and swings him around. Castagnoli drops Hager with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Hager kicks out. Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but Hager gets free. Guevara gets on the apron, but Moxley pulls him down and delivers a right hand. Hager slams Castagnoli down and applies the ankle lock. Garcia takes Yuta down and locks in the Dragon Tamer. Castagnoli sends Hager into Garcia to break up both holds and delivers an uppercut for the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and shows an interview he did with William Regal a few weeks back after Full Gear. Regal says people will only see this interview if something bad happens to him. Regal says he gave MJF what he wanted and now everybody in the company is going to chase him. Regal says The Blackpool Combat Club didn’t need him anymore, but they weren’t going to let him go. Regal says he wanted to show them that they don’t need him and that they are capable of training up Wheeler Yuta without him. Regal says he did what he did to teach Moxley one more lesson and says it’s been emotional.

Back in the ring, Moxley says one thing he knows for sure is that the three men in the ring live and breathe for the sport of professional wrestling. He says the war with The Jericho Appreciation Society is over this weekend. He says Yuta and Castagnoli will make a statement on Saturday, and he makes a statement on Rampage on Friday. Moxley challenges anyone to come prove themselves against him on Rampage, and then says professional wrestling is about to make a big comeback.

A new vignette for The House of Black airs. Malakai Black says it is time for he and The House to put down all of the corruption in AEW.

Tony Schiavone sits down with the AEW Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter. Hayter says it was baffling that Saraya and Toni Storm got sit-down interviews, but she didn’t until now. Hayter says the Women’s Division is getting interesting, but she is at the top of the totem pole. Hayter says she will do her duty and be the reining and defending champion, and she will be keeping an eye on the match on Friday between Hikaru Shida and The Bunny. Hayter says she will give the winner of that match a title match against her.

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, and Skye Blue

Blue and Velvet start the match. Velvet applies a wrist-lock, but Blue counters and drops her to the mat. Velvet comes back with a side-headlock, but Blue takes her down. They exchange roll-ups and Velvet tells Blue to tag one of her partners in. Velvet pulls Blue down by her hair and tags in Grey. Grey and Velvet slam Blue down and Grey goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Grey delivers a running knee lift in the corner, but Blue comes back with a knee strike. Blue delivers an enzuigiri and Rayne tags in. Rayne trips Grey up and Blue delivers a dropkick. Rayne goes for the cover, but Grey kicks out. Blue and Velvet tag back in and Blue delivers a thrust kick. Blue goes for a dropkick, but Velvet pulls the ring skirt up to trap her and delivers forearm shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Velvet delivers shots to Blue on the mat. Velvet goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Velvet kicks Blue in the midsection, but Blue comes back and they drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines. They deliver simultaneous thrust kicks now, and then Cargill and Hogan tag in. Hogan delivers shots to Cargill and dropkicks her into the corner. Hogan sends Grey to the floor and delivers a sliding kick to Cargill in the corner. Hogan sends Velvet to the floor and Rayne and Blue deliver shots to them on the outside. Cargill comes back and slams Hogan to the mat. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Hogan gets away and tags in Rayne. Rayne delivers an enzuigiri, but Cargill comes back with an elbow shot. Cargill delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet

Tony Schivaone interviews Saraya backstage, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. interrupts. Baker congratulates Saraya on her win and says it will never happen again. Baker says she has something else to hand to Saraya and gives her tickets to Dynamite on January 11th. Baker says Saraya can sit in the front row or meet her and Jamie Hayter in the ring for a tag team match.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. an opponent of Kip Sabian’s choosing

-Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny

-Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey in action

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will speak about their feud

-Athena will speak about her feud with Mercedes Martinez

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks

-AEW World Trios Championship – Match 4 in a Best-of-7 Series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads series 2-1)

-The House of Black in action

Match #5 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) (w/Billy Gunn) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

Bowens and Harwood start the match. Bowens sends Harwood away and Wheeler tags in. They exchange quick shots and headlocks, and then exchange roll-ups for two counts. Caster tags in, as does Harwood. Harwood applies a side-headlock, but Caster sends him off and drops him with a hip toss. Caster follows with a dropkick and an arm-drag, and then Bowens tags back in. Harwood delivers a shot to Bowens and slams him in the corner. Harwood delivers a chop, but Bowens comes back with a chop of his own. They exchange chops in the corner and go for hip tosses, but neither man gets the advantage as they go to the ropes. Wheeler and Caster get into the ring and all four men brawl in the ring. Wheeler gets sent to the floor and Caster slams Harwood down. Bowens delivers the Scissor Me Timbers and then Bowens and Caster scissor in the ring. Caster tags in, but Harwood takes him down and goes for the Sharpshooter. Caster fights his way free and goes for the Sharpshooter himself. Wheeler gets in the ring, but Bowens drops him and The Acclaimed lock FTR in double Sharpshooters. Harwood and Wheeler pull themselves to the floor as Bowens and Caster scissor with Gunn. Harwood and Wheeler pull Bowens and Caster to the outside and beat them down. FTR catapult Caster into the bottom of the ring apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster and Wheeler are in the ring. Wheeler delivers a knee strike and chops Caster into the corner. Wheeler puts Caster up top and delivers a chop. Wheeler goes for a suplex, but Caster knocks him to the mat. Caster connects with a cross-body as Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are showin watching the match backstage. Harwood tags in, as does Bowens. Bowens drops FTR with shots and drops Harwood with right hands and back elbow shots. Bowens kicks Wheeler in the face and drops him with a Famouser. Bowens kicks Harwood in the face and follows with a knee strike. Bowens goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Bowens kicks Harwood in the midsection and goes for the Famouser, but Harwood counters and delivers a series of German suplexes. Bowens counters the last one with a roll-up for two, and then Wheeler gets on the apron. Bowens and Wheeler butt heads and Harwood gets a roll-up while holding the rights. Bowens kicks out at two and drops Harwood with a neck-breaker. Bowens goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler tags in and Bowens delivers an elbow to him. Bowens delivers a shot to Harwood, but Harwood turns it around and FTR drop Bowens with a spike pile-driver. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out.

Harwood tags back in, but Caster comes back and tags in. The Acclaimed slam Harwood down and Caster goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Harwood comes back and kicks Caster into Bowens. FTR go for the Big Rig, but Bowens shoves Wheeler into Harwood. Harwood sends Caster into the ring post and FTR hit the Big Rig. Harwood goes for the cover, but Bowens breaks it up. Harwood gets sent to the floor and Bowens drops Wheeler with The Arrival. Caster goes for the Mic Drop, but Harwood pulls Wheeler out of the way. Bowens drops Harwood on the floor and Wheeler slams Bowens to the mat. Caster rolls Wheeler up for two, and then Wheeler drops Caster with a lariat. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Wheeler delivers two more lariats and follows with a jack-knife power bomb, but Caster rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

-After the match, The Acclaimed, FTR, and Gunn all scissor in the ring. Austin and Colten Gunn appear on the screen and call out FTR. The Gunns reveal some Christmas presents for FTR, which turn out to be a card from The Briscoes and two dog collars, so FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match at Final Battle on Saturday.