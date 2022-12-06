The New Day announced for NXT Deadline, more updates to Saturday’s lineup

Here is the updated NXT Deadline card for this coming Saturday-

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

–NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (C) vs. The New Day

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Apollo Crews

–Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Zoey Stark

–Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Axiom vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher was pulled from the lineup after they did an angle on tonight’s NXT where Julius Creed was not cleared due to a rib injury. Indus Sher said they did not want to wrestle The Creeds unless they were at 100%.