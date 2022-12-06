Richard Holliday: “My plan is not to lose to lymphoma”

After His Cancer Diagnosis, MLW Star Richard Holliday Has One Goal

Halfway through a course of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin’s stage 4 lymphoma, his sole focus is on returning to the ring.

“My plan is not to lose to lymphoma; my plan is to inspire people,” says Holliday, who is already halfway through his 12 rounds of chemotherapy. “I’m going to come out of this stronger, and I’m going to let people know they can beat it, too.”

“Outside of my family, wrestling is the most important thing in my life. I was so upset it was taken from me. Now I’m so excited for the future.”

Holliday maps out his return every day. That is a shining light for him, providing nonstop hope amid the difficulties of chemotherapy.

“I think about my return every single day,” Holliday says. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. But this is a process. I know there are more steps after chemotherapy. Mentally, right now, I am ready. Physically, I know it’s going to take some time. But I will be back.”

source: SI.com