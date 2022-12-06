Renee Paquette on her AEW contracts

Renee Paquette is currently working under two contracts with AEW.

Paquette recently appeared on the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, and revealed that she is signed to a three-year contract with AEW, as a producer and a talent. Paquette has two different deals with AEW, one for each role.

Paquette commented on how she loves doing the backstage interviews on Dynamite and Rampage, but she’s hoping to do more in the next year, including hosting AEW pre-shows.

“There’s so many people that I’m dying to do proper sit-down interviews with,” she sad. “I want to spend some real time with somebody and really unpeel some of those layers and figure out who some of these characters are to try and push some of those stories forward — to give some context to fans who some of these wrestlers are. Even though some of these wrestlers are these world-renowned stars, if you’re a casual fan, you might not know who everybody is and I would love to provide a little bit more context into who they are and really get into that stuff.”

Paquette is also interested in doing more as a producer, such as working with AEW’s other backstage interviewers so they can be doing them “to the fullest capacity.”

Paquette reiterated previous comments on why she signed with AEW, noting that her “Sessions” podcast was helping to scratch the itch she had to be involved in pro wrestling, but she still missed being on TV, which is where she got her start years ago before WWE. Paquette confirmed that she did have talks with WWE before signing with AEW, but it made more sense for her family to sign with AEW and that her husband, Jon Moxley, essentially acted as the go-between/agent.

Paquette joked about wanting to pull her hair out during times in WWE when she would have to comment on matches or other happenings while Moxley was wrestling, which put that in focus. She said she has not had that conversation with Moxley or AEW President Tony Khan about how that should be handled in AEW.