NXT PLE reportedly scheduled for Charlotte, NC

Vengeance Day is reportedly returning to WWE NXT.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the first NXT Premium Live Event of 2023 will be Vengeance Day.

The event is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, which seats more than 19,000 people.

WWE used Vengeance as a main roster event from 2001-2007, then again in 2011. NXT brought the name back for “TakeOver: Vengeance Day” in 2021 and 2022. The 2021 show was headlined by then-NXT Champion Finn Balor retaining over Butch, while the 2022 event, held this past February, was headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker retaining over Santos Escobar.

The previous NXT Vengeance Day events were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The upcoming NXT Vengeance Day show will be the first NXT Premium Live Event to be held outside of Orlando since Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend back in April.