News on the slip up from Theory vs. Ali on Raw

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Austin Theory retain the WWE United States Title over Mustafa Ali via disqualification due to Dolph Ziggler hitting the ring and attacking Theory with a superkick. The match included a top rope hurricanrana that was botched.

The botch saw Ali try to deliver a top rope hurricanrana to Theory, but they both ended up landing on their heads. A new report from Fightful Select notes how word from within WWE says the botch happened because Theory didn’t hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there, Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the hurricanrana.

It was Ali who called for the referee to check on both competitors. Ali also called the audible for the tornado DDT, which he hit for a 2 count right after they got back to their feet from the top rope botch.

Theory was said to be very apologetic backstage after the match, but there was no heat between the two.

For what it’s worth, Adam Pearce was the producer for Ali vs. Theory.

The post-match angle from Ali vs. Theory saw Ziggler kick Theory out of the ring. Ali then argued with Ziggler until Theory attacked Ziggler from behind, sending him into Ali. Theory then mounted Ziggler with strikes before launching Ali shoulder-first into the ring post, sending him to the floor. Theory finished Ziggler off with The ATL in the middle of the ring, then raised the title in the air to mostly boos.

Below is a clip of the botch, along with footage from the match: