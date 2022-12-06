News for tonight’s WWE NXT

The Deadline go-home edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network, featuring the final build for Saturday’s big event.

Tonight’s NXT will open with the Wild Card match to determine the final participant for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline with Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase. The winner will then join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes for a Grayson Waller Effect segment later in the show, to build to the five-man match at Deadline. The Wild Card match to determine the final entrant for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge will also take place tonight with Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. The winner will join Kiana James, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez for Saturday’s big match at Deadline.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature Tony D’Angelo’s first TV match since suffering a knee injury in mid-September, but there’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling. D’Angelo returned to the ring at the NXT live event in Gainesville this past weekend, teaming with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for a loss to NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Deadline

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase opens the show (winner will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes at Deadline)

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley (winner will join Kiana James, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez at Deadline)

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants