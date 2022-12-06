Live NWA Power to air in January

The first-ever live edition of NWA Powerrr is set to air next month.

The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air on Tuesday, January 31 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. The episode will air live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket will go on sale this Friday at 12pm ET via nwatix.com.

There’s no word yet on matches for the live Powerrr, but the NWA promised that a “huge” match will be announced soon.