LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The Deadline go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.

Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase vs. Axiom

Von Wagner is already in the ring with Mr. Stone. Out next comes Axiom as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winner of this match will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday. We go backstage to Chase U. Duke Hudson and Thea Hail hype Andre Chase up and he says it’s time to give these two a Chase University-sized ass whooping. Chase heads off to the ring now with Hudson and Hail.

The bell hits and Chase unloads on Von but Von drops him. Von attacks Axiom, then continues to run over both opponents. Von with a double headlock to both opponents at the same time as Stone barks from ringside.

Von blocks a double team attempt, then levels both opponents again. Chase counters a move and applies a headlock to Von. Chase runs and collides into Von with a shoulder. Chase and Axiom hit double shoulders to take Von off his feet. They go on and hit a double suplex to send Von to the floor to regroup. Chase calls on Axiom to hit double dives but he pulls a swerve and rolls Axiom up for a 2 count.

Chase and Axiom go at it now. Von comes back in but Axiom dropkicks him. Von beats Axiom and Chase down once again. Von rag-dolls Axiom by his arm now. Axiom mounts offense, taking Von and Chase down at the same time. Axiom dropkicks Von back to the floor. Axiom kips-up into a Northern Lights suplex, then a standing moonsault to Chase for a close 2 count.

Von comes back in and nails a double clothesline to his opponents. Von presses Axiom high in the air above his head, then launches him out onto Chase at ringside. Von stands tall in the ring and laughs as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break an Von is climbing up for a superplex to Axiom but Chase clubs him from the apron. Chase climbs up now and goes for the Sunset Bomb to Von but Von resists. Chase hits the Sunset Bomb to Von with an assist by Axiom. Chase climbs up for Axiom now as the Chase U student section pops. Chase with a superplex to Axiom, landing on Von.

All three Superstars are down now as fans rally for Chase. Von gets up first but he and Chase trade strikes from their knees to their feet now. Chase ducks a clothesline and dropkicks Von’s knee out. Chase with a side Russian leg sweep for a big pop. Chase stomps on Von now as fans chant “C-H-A-S-E-U!” for him. Von misses a clothesline and Chase clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Axiom dodges Chase and hits a suicide dive to Von on the floor.

Axiom rocks Chase and springboards in but gets caught. Chase with the double underhook sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Chase can’t believe it. Chase swings but Axiom takes him down by his arm. Chase resists the submission but Von comes in with a big boot to break it. Von scoops Axiom to his shoulders but Axiom counters and takes Von down into a submission as Stone yells from ringside. Duke is trying to wake Chase up as Von fades in Axiom’s submission. Von powers up to powerbomb Axiom, then he slams Chase for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Von scoops Axiom again but Chase kicks Von’s leg out. Chase drops Axiom for a pop. Chase goes to the top and hits the crossbody to Von but Chase ends up on the floor off the momentum it appears. Axiom comes from out of nowhere and superkicks Von in the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, the music hits as Axiom stands tall and celebrates. We go to replays. Chase sits up against the announce table at ringside, clutching his ribs. Axiom celebrates on the entrance-way as he’s confirmed to be the fifth man for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

– We get a Cora Jade vignette to hype the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

– The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are backstage. A trainer is checking out Julius Creed, then says he’s medically cleared to compete as his knee looks good. Nile tells the trainer to check Julius’ ribs out, for her please. The trainer says Julius didn’t mention a rib issue. Julius says that’s because they are fine. Nile says no they are not. Brutus Creed asks Nile what she’s doing, and she says she’s protecting her brothers. The trainer says Julius has significant swelling in his ribs, and they need to run more tests. Julius leaves with the trainer. Brutus is a bit upset with Nile, but she says she’s just looking out for her brother.

– Still to come, NXT Champion Bron Breakker is going fishing again. Back to commercial.