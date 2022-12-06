Drew McIntyre injury news

Drew McIntyre reportedly wanted to wrestle on Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

As noted, McIntyre took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is “medically disqualified” and will not be able to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on Friday’s SmackDown. It was later reported that McIntyre is dealing with a legitimate injury, and that this is not some sort of storyline angle.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that McIntyre’s issue is not expected to be a long-term thing as he’s expected to be back in action for the post-Christmas tour of live events.

McIntyre reportedly wanted to wrestle on Friday’s SmackDown, but WWE officials wouldn’t let him. The exact injury has not been confirmed, but it is not expected to be a longterm hiatus as of now. McIntyre’s injury was also described as minor.

WWE has announced that Butch will now team with Sheamus on Friday’s SmackDown.