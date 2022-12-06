Drew Gulak appears on NXT

Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Charlie Dempsey defeat Hank Walker in singles action. Drew Gulak came out towards the end of the match, and scouted the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with Dempsey or Walker, Dempsey was briefly distracted by Gulak coming out. Dempsey went on to win the match by submission, and Gulak left as soon as the bout was over.

Gulak, who is a member of the SmackDown roster, last wrestled on TV during the August 26 SmackDown show, where he was defeated by Karrion Kross. Gulak has worked several live event matches and SmackDown dark matches since then, most recently losing to Shinsuke Nakamura before the December 2 SmackDown, and defeating Humberto before the November 11 show. Gulak also helped train Logan Paul for his recent WWE Crown Jewel loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Gulak in NXT, but early speculation is that he and the son of William Regal may clash in a battle of mat technicians.

Dempsey arrived on the main NXT brand back in late August after the NXT UK brand wrapped. He lost to Andre Chase on August 30 in his debut match, but then defeated Bodhi Hayward on NXT Level Up, and defeated Chase on the November 8 NXT show. Dempsey has worked three live event matches since then – teaming with Myles Borne for a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on November 12 in Orlando, then teaming with Born for a loss to Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on November 19 in Lakeland, and teaming with Tavion Heights for a loss to Axiom and Oro Mensah on December 3 in Gainesville. Including tonight’s win over Walker, Dempsey has worked 7 NXT matches since arriving on the brand in August. He signed with WWE in January 2021.

Gulak has not wrestled a NXT match since dropping the NXT Cruiserweight Title to Lio Rush on the October 9, 2019 episode.