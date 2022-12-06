Alicia Atout on her decision to sign with MLW after AEW stint

Alicia Atout had a short run with AEW before she signed with MLW, and she recently talked about the decision in a new interview. Atout spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On how she feels about signing with MLW after a stint in AEW:

“At this point, I feel really good about it, because I know with other companies a lot of stuff can be thrown their way, especially when it comes to talent, and then it’s easier for them to just get rid of talent. I was in a very interesting position where we were trying to figure out new roles and new ways to approach things and angles. And rather than MLW just saying, “Ah, this doesn’t work, let’s just toss it,” they were willing to listen and brainstorm and really go behind the scenes with me so we could find somewhere that made sense and something that made sense, and I appreciate that so much. So now we have “MLW Insider,” which has just been so much fun for me to host. Every single week I get to deliver all of the news, exclusives, and announcements for show talent before anyone else even knows.

“I get these scripts from Court [Bauer] and I look, I’m like, “Oh hell yeah. ‘So-and-so’ is coming? That’s awesome.” I mean, nobody even knows. I mean, that’s really fun. But yeah, just the way that they’ve handled things in that sense. And then even from earlier on in my career there, the first year of working, being able to do promos and say whatever the hell I wanted. I love that, because even though I have worked in other spots, a lot of it’s so much more scripted than that. So here it’s like, “Alright, this is your objective, get this across, but say what you like.” And I love that. I don’t just want to be a mouthpiece, I want to also be a personality and they allow me to do both. So that’s definitely been awesome.”

On going from her interviewer role to turning heel and aligning with Richard Holliday:

“I felt badass. I always felt, deep down, you see everyone in that ring owning their star power and that quality. And I never felt like I fully got to show it, because every time you’re holding a microphone, it is always kind of — even if you could be the biggest personality ever, it’s always being shown on the other person in a sense, because you’re asking them the questions, therefore focus has shifted. But then when we changed things up, then my babe and I got to go out there. That was amazing, because it got to the point where I was like, “Okay, screw everything else, I’m just going to go for it and be crazy.” And that was a blast. So it kind of goes back to before, being able to channel everything I wanted to but wasn’t given that platform to. And now I’m doing a mix of everything. Some days I’m feeling nice, some days I’m not. And that’s kind of a nice little thing I’ve been able to garner out of this.”