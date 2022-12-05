Updated lineup for tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two Triple Threat matches for tonight’s Raw – Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross. The winners will wrestle each other next week to earn a future match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

-The Usos defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship vs. Elias & Matt Riddle

-JBL hosts poker tournament

